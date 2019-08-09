AAI holds workshop on cyclonic resistance designs of airport infrastructure

The Airports Authority of India organised a day-long workshop on cyclone resistance design consideration for roofing and facade system in coastal and high speed wind zones. The event in New Delhi held in collaboration with the Institute of Engineers was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The minister praised AAI for organising an event that focuses on mitigating the challenges posed by natural disasters. The idea of restructuring of airports emerged with an aim to prevent the facility from natural disasters. In April this year, a severe cyclone named "FANI" which hit Eastern Coast massively devastated the airport infrastructure. In past, many such cyclones have caused major damage to airports infrastructures in the coastal areas. The Airports Authority of India manages 125 airports, which include 18 international airports. It provides air navigation services over 2.8 million square nautical miles of air space.