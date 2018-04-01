AAI endeavours to grow exponentially in the next fiscal year says AAI Chairman

Airports Authority of India celebrated its 23rd Annual Day on 31st March 31, 2018 where winners from all fields and departments were awarded. An elated AAI Chairman Mohapatra underscored the need for exponential growth in the sector.AAI has successfully met its goals with regards to Regional Connectivity Scheme. Underserved and Unserved airports are getting upgraded and becoming operational. The second phase of Regional Connectivity Scheme starts this year. Chairman assured that flying will be safe, secure, comfortable and inexpensive in the coming days. Aviation Industry has taken giant leap in recent history and is poised to grow amongst the fastest in the world.