AAI celebrates 75th Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (ANI) : Airports Authority of India celebrated 75th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and zeal. On this August occasion, the Chairman of Airports Authority of India, Sanjeev Kumar hoisted the National Flag at New Air Traffic Services Complex of AAI, IGI Airport in the presence of senior officials and other staff members. Keeping in mind the current scenario due to the pandemic, the celebration was performed in a befitting manner but as per the safety protocols with prescribed norms for the gathering. The Chairman applauded the valuable contribution made by the entire AAI team for providing all the contactless facilities essential for the passengers in these difficulty circumstances. He also paid homage to AAI’s departed corona warriors who died while doing their duty. The Chairman also emphasis on the development of new airport infrastructure in the country despite the authority facing economic losses during the pandemic. On the occasion, the Chairman and Board Members also planted saplings in the premises of New Air Traffic Services Complex.