AAI celebrates 73rd Independence Day with full energy and enthusiasm

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) celebrated 73rd Independence Day with great fervour and gusto in the capital New Delhi on Thursday. The celebration began with the flag hoisting ceremony by Anuj Aggarwal, chairman of Airports Authority of India. The ceremony was then followed by a mesmerising cultural programme. The programme was performed and presented by the students of Kendriya Vidhalaya of Airports Authority of India who gave an exceptional performance on patriotic theme leaving the audience totally spellbound. After receiving guard of honour, Anuj Aggarwal addressed the member staffs of AAI and conveyed the message of working with excellence and dedication to contribute for country's growth. A special skit on 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas was also performed on the occasion of Independence Day by the students which brought goose bumps to the audience. The programme concluded with a prize distribution ceremony for the participants of the cultural programme. The Airport authority of India celebrates Independence Day by unfurling the National flag at all the airports across the country.