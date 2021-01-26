AAI celebrates 72nd Republic Day with full energy and enthusiasm

New Delhi (ANI) January 26, 2021 The Airports Authority of India celebrated the 72nd Republic Day by hoisted a national flag at the ATC building in New Delhi on Tuesday. AAI Chairman Arvind Singh was the chief guest as the event was marked by following social distancing norms amid Covid-19. The chairman also received the Guard of Honour at the event. AAI is committed towards building the best airports infrastructure in the country “We are investing to build 100 airports, either existing ones or new ones, add 100 more airports to the number of airports in the country in the next 4-5 years. We will be stepping that up slowly because this year was a year of financial challenge because of the pandemic. Slowly the situation and borrow more money from the market we will step up our capital expenditure”, said Arvind Kumar. A beautiful rangoli was created on the occasion saluting COVID warriors. AAI has taken all precautionary measures during the Covid-19 pandemic and managed its airports for smooth functioning of air traffic. AAI Chairman Arvind Kumar sad, “We are testing passengers, to provide sanitation facilities at the airport and to make sure that people feel that travel is safe. and the first day , when travel open on 25th may, there were 30,000 passengers in the country and today they are almost touching 3 lakh so there is almost a 10 fold increase in the passengers, that shows that confidence in flying has grown”. He added, “Domestic flying is coming back to normal and almost touching pre covid level, once international travel opens up then we will be in a better position, so that’s the next challenge to gear to face once vaccination programme settles down to face up to the challenge of more and more increase in international travel.”The Airports Authority of India owns and manages some 125 airports and 26 civil enclaves at defence airfields and provides air traffic services over the entire Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas.