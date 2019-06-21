AAI celebrates 5th International Yoga Day

Officials and staff members of Airports Authority of India and Ministry of Civil Aviation performed various 'asanas' to mark the 5thInternational Yoga Day at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. The theme for this year's International Yoga Day was "Climate Action". Secretary of Civil Aviation, Pradeep Singh Kharola also performed 'asanas' with an aim to raise awareness of Yoga's health benefits. Chairman of Airports Authority of India, Guruprasad Mohapatra also performed 'asanas' under the guidance of an instructor who explained the benefits of various yoga exercises. Families of AAI had also gathered to explore and avail the benefits of yoga. The staff members also pledged to practice yoga in their daily life. Originated from India, Yoga is considered to be around 5,000 year old practice to attain mental, physical and spiritual healing. The idea of celebrating International Day of Yoga was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nation General Assembly in 2014 and since then every year, 21st June has been marked as UN International Yoga Day.