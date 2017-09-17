Aaditya, Amit Thackeray's Dinner Date Sets Rumour Mill Abuzz

However, the rumour mill was brought to a halt after the Shiv Sena, issued a statement Sunday morning, stating no political discussion took place during the casual meeting.

Mumbai: The fourth generation Thackeray cousins - Aaditya and Amit - on Saturday night dined at a high-end Mumbai restaurant, sparking speculation in political circuits, about a possible reconciliation between their fathers - Uddhav and Raj Thackeray.

However, the rumour mill was brought to a halt after the Shiv Sena issued a statement Sunday morning, stating no political discussion took place during the casual meeting.

“Aaditya Thackeray is the president of MDFA (Mumbai District Football Association). An organizer had thus sought a meeting with him. At the same time, Aditya Thackeray paid a goodwill visit to Figo. Amit Thackeray, too, was present there. There were 10-12 others present at the venue. There is nothing to analyse or speculate in the fact that Aditya and Amit met. There were no political discussions in the meeting,” a Shiv Sena official spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, photographs of smiling Aaditya and Amit made rounds on Whatsapp. The duo was seen conversing. Amit Thackeray had earlier posted his photographs with famous football player Ronaldinho and coach Ryan Giggs. They are in India for the Indian Premier Futsal League, 2017.

Though the photographs of Aaditya and Amit caused a flutter, it is not unusual for the Thackerays to visit each other. During a few medical emergencies in the past, both Raj and Uddhav have been seen visiting each other, along with their family members. Uddhav and Raj Thackeray were last seen at former's residence of Matoshree in Bandra East in July last year.