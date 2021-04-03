Aadhaar Card-PAN Card: Here's How to Check If They Are Linked

The central government has extended the last date of linking PAN card with Aadhaar card to June 30. Before this, the deadline was March 31. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took this decision in view of the increasing coronavirus cases in India. If a person fails to link PAN with Aadhaar by the last date then he or she will have to face a penalty of Rs 10,000. Apart from that their PAN card too may become inoperative.

The announcement of extending the deadline was made through a tweet by the Income Tax Department. The post read, “Central Government extends the last date for linking of Aadhaar number with PAN from 31st March, 2021 to 30th June, 2021, in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Follow the steps to check whether your PAN and Aadhaar are linked:

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and visit the official income tax department, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will see an option that reads ‘Link Aadhaar’ under the Quick Links section

Step 3: After you click on the option a new window will open. On the page, you will see an option that reads, “Click here to view the status if you have already submitted link Aadhar request”. On clicking on this option your status will get displayed on this website.

In case, it shows a failure, then you can fill the form on the same page to link PAN card with Aadhaar card.

You can also check the status through SMS:

Step 1: Type the 12-digit Aadhaar number, enter a space and type the 10-digit PAN number from your registered mobile number

Step 2: Send the text message to 567678 or 56161

Step 3: You will receive the status in reply