'Aa jaao haveli pe,' Virender Sehwag's epic replies to B'day wishes wins internet

Former India opener Virender Sehwag celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday. Virender Sehwag was well-known for his fearless approach on the field. The fearless Sehwag changed the course of the game with his daring approach at the opening position. With 17,253 international runs in his glorious career, Sehwag reached various milestones which include two triple centuries in Tests and one double ton in ODIs. He is only one of the two players to scored triple ton in Test and a double in ODIs.