A Tea-Fanatic Goes On A Pilgrimage To Find The Best Meter-Chai In Kerala

How far would you go for that perfect cup of tea?

If this country was a car, tea would be its fuel. Indians don’t think much of skipping breakfast, but take away their morning cup of tea and you’ll have pharmacies running out of Disprins. In this Chai crazy nation of ours, God’s own country presents a strong case for being the most in love with this milky, sweet concoction. From having the highest tea plantations in the world in Kolukkumalai, to shops in Kochi selling 14 different varieties of it, Kerala sure knows how to tickle a tea-lover’s pleasure points. Every street worth its name in Kochi has a chayakkada (tea parlour) where you’ll find your average Malayali discussing everything from Mohanlal to Mohiniyattam over a hot cup of Kerala-style tea. It was here in one of these chayakkadas on Rajaji Road, where I first encountered meter-chai and fell in love.

That moment when…

A skilful way of simultaneously mixing the ingredients and cooling the beverage, the making of a meter-chai is precision art. The chaiwalla (always as nonchalant as Clint Eastwood in a shoot-out) extends his arms at just the right pace while pouring tea from one cup to another, making sure that not even a single drop is lost to spillage. He stops momentarily when the distance between the two cups becomes exactly one meter and then repeats the process. The most amazing part of this entire exercise is that for a split second when the distance between the containers becomes one meter, all of the beverage lies suspended in the air with nothing in the two vessels. The only leaking fluid is the audience’s open mouth. The resultant tea is a perfect blend of ingredients and is topped off by a head of froth that is a distinct trademark of this technique.

The perfect cuppa

On chatting with the practitioners of this art at the chayakkada, I was advised by one of them to try the meter-chai at Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, which is a wildlife sanctuary in the Palakkad district of Kerala. He told me that his father had taken him there once when he was in his teens and it remains his first and best meter-chai experience. For a chaiwalla in Kochi, a town renowned for its meter-chai, to consider another chaiwalla’s tea in the middle of a tiger reserve five hours away, as the best in the business was rather rare. The tea-fanatic in me was intrigued.

