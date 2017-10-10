A Road Trip Through Kerala, Tamil Nadu And Pondicherry

Even on a shoestring budget, there are many reasons to love India.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

I’d just hopped off my bus at 5 in the morning after a night long journey from Pondicherry. On the one hand I was thrilled to be in Palakkad where my ancestral home lay; on the other my body and soul were completely fatigued from the week of strenuous recreational activity I’d done in Pondicherry i.e. surfing. All I wanted was a soft bed and some rest. But fate and my cousin Vinay had other plans.

I had no real agenda for Kerala, so we made a couple of phone calls to friends in Varkala and were off by noon. I’m never one to say no to impromptu trips, but Palakkad to Varkala is a 300 km drive and we didn’t even have a vehicle. I was dreading the journey because of the public transport system in Kerala. If you’re planning a long drive, brace yourself.

Cliffside view. Image source: keralatourism.org

I had travelled approximately 8 hours to reach this place and now 8 hours and a bus change later, we got off at Varkala where we were picked up by my cousin’s college buddies. Nights in Kerala are usually quiet and best spent indoors. So I stayed in and binge watched all the Malayalam movies I had missed. Morning came wth a light shower and we headed to the beach to see what the coast looked like. Unfortunately, monsoon means no treading into the water and the coast guards made sure of that. The seas were rough and we weren’t ready to take our chances. So we parked our car by a clifffside and looked down at the raging waters. God help any man who tried his luck against that might. After a good 10 minutes of gazing, we had had enough. One can only ponder at one’s own mortality for so long. We decided to go to a road that ran between the sea and the backwaters. And I’m glad we did. It was one of the most beautiful roads that I’ve been on. We also tried a masala soda at a nearby stall, which was basically buttermilk mixed with soda. It’s a must try!

Back waters on the right and the sea on the left. Image source: entecity.com

As the day turned to noon, the sun started to melt us and we headed back to the villa. Now Pattanamthitta (difficult to type and even more difficult to pronounce) is a hilly district with a lot of rubber plantations and jungles in general. It is also where Sabarimala, which is one of the most important Hindu pilgrimage places in South India is. One thing I discovered about Kerala is that there is no shortage of water bodies. I found streams, rivers and waterfalls no matter which district I was in. After dropping our bags at the next abode, we left for Perunthenarvi which is a waterfall on the Pamba river. Save a couple of locals, there were no people here, and so we were free to take beautiful photos of nature without the eyesore of crowds.

