A Requiem For The Cream

A peek into the real time action behind Himachal’s charas trade.

For more than a decade now, Parvati Valley has always made the news for narcotics, raves, drug trafficking and consumption. This is a known fact and perhaps one of the country’s most formidable (un?)spoken truths. But they say you have to see it to believe it, and I did both.

The first time I was visiting Tosh and Kasol I was left to my own devices and I understood the veracity of this assumed image. It was as easy as it was possible to get high in this valley. Every shop, whether it sold clothes, jewellery, knick-knacks, souvenirs or simply groceries; every hotel, every guest house and practically every other local could either directly sell or show you how and where to score from. Not just hash, but also hard chemicals such as MDMA, Coke or Magic Valley’s favourite drug - acid. It was appalling to learn that a Kirana shop was making more profit out of the stamps and hash it sold than it did from selling household goods. It was appalling and yet believable.

The hands of a charas maker. Image source: insighthimachal.com

What to us is a drug, to them is their livelihood. Suitable in terms of altitude, direct sunlight and cold weather - three things required to grow marijuana. Himachal Pradesh provides the perfect playground. Growing naturally, the returns from selling hash is triple what these villagers would make were they selling vegetables or crops like the majority of farmers and villagers across the rest of India. Naturally, charas was intrinsic to their culture as it was to their habits. Every child opens their eyes to an expanse of willowing charas farms, ripening under the mountain sun. Children aged 5 spend months rubbing hash, sitting amidst their mothers and aunts. Women, who don’t consume hash, are a chief force in its production. Bhaiji (whose guest house I was living in) explains that this is because women and children have softer hands, therefore producing much better quality stuff than men. Good hash was dependent not just on the crop, but also on how well and long it had been rubbed, and the best variety is known as ‘Cream’.

This had become such a chief component of their lives that the men I spoke to almost unanimously said that though they advised their children not to smoke it, they knew it was logically impossible. Unlike the society that I come from, hash here wasn’t taboo. It was what they had been nurturing and cultivating for decades.

