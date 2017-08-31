A Puppet Show Took Me Back 50 Years To My Daughter's First Birthday Party

I realized how this dying art has changed over time.

A few days ago I was invited to a children’s birthday party in Bangalore. It was the 8th birthday of twin girls and a happy gathering of mothers, grandmothers and children of different ages. There were plenty of gifts wrapped in bright shiny paper and delicious home cooked food. But the big surprise was a small stage set up in the lawn for a puppet show. It took me back almost 50 years when we had one for my daughters first birthday party in Defence Colony, Delhi where we then lived.

In those days, puppeteers from Rajasthan roamed residential colonies calling out and looking for people who might be interested in a show. Our little stage was also put up in our garden with dhurries in the front row for children to sit on, and chairs further back, very similar to the arrangement here.

Subscribe to 101 India.



View photos

Three generations

The show began with a puppet dancing to a song from a recent Bollywood film Jagga Jasoos. Followed by a child on a horse to the background song from Masoom, `Lakdi Ki Kathi’. A snake and a dancer with the song `Dil Dole’ from the old movie Nagin followed. The puppeteer played a clay violin, which sounded like the snake charmers `been’. All of us older folk got quite nostalgic as we sat around eating our potato wafers, popcorn and ice cream.

Subscribe to 101 India.



View photos

Dancing to Bollywood songs

The birthday girls were given an elementary lesson in plying the puppets and every other child tried their hand at it as well. A delightful show I thought. Simple, fun and so much nicer than the ostentatious garish parties thrown for children in impersonal banquet halls. A long mandatory photo session ended the happy evening.

I spoke to the puppeteer Rajesh Bhatt, as he was leaving and told him about the puppet show we had, when historical tales of kings and queens were enacted, interspersed with short comic episodes. He said his father and grandfather did those. The background songs to the stories were sung by someone behind the curtain to the accompaniment of simple instruments, with special sound effects to highlight certain parts. None of that now…it was all recorded film songs.

Subscribe to 101 India.



View photos

Read More