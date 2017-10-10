A Not-So-Green Weekend Getaway At Bandipur National Park

On your next wildlife adventure trip, don’t let a luxury cottage take precedence over nature.

In my mind, having lived in Bangalore for over six months, I had committed a grave sin by not visit-ing one of the many national parks that were a few hundred kilometers from my messy apartment in Richmond Circle.

Amidst all the procrastination, which included marijuana bong hits in bed while bingeing on tv shows, to convincing venture capital investors to disclose their dubious deal sizes to me (part of my profession as a business reporter), my boyfriend and I finally locked down on a few options. It was either a weekend getaway which would include pining for a swim in the Kabini river or supposedly spotting tigers at Bandipur National Park. And while we discussed the better option, we went back and forth discussing rates, figuring out the right budget, cab fare (we were fussy about taking the bus for some reason) and so on.

Is Rs.40,000 too much for a lazy luxurious two night stay in a wildlife retreat?

Maybe, maybe it is. Think wisely the next time around or just bask in the glory of having showered in a ceiling-less, luxury stone bathroom where you can occasionally hear monkeys quarrel above you while you poop.

Subscribe to 101 India.



Dry landscape. Image source: nickrossiter.org.uk

Finally the decision was made. Bandipur it was. The last bong shot was had, a 6:00 a.m. alarm was set and to bed we went. Both of us were enthusiastic to be in a wild, lush green forest with tigers potentially prowling around our backyard.

We had decided to Uber our way to the resort (Tusker Trails in Bandipur). This included a mandato-ry on-the-road pit stop for a quick masala dosa breakfast at a local Udupi restaurant, followed by nariyal pani.

After three hours on the road, sleeping, eating and checking work emails, we were finally nearing Tusker Trails. It was a dismal sight. The forest land looked dry and desolate. Trees had shed their leaves and one could only see rows and rows of branches without a single leaf on them. Of course, if you looked hard enough you would be able to spot the odd green one out. Our enthusiasm dipped, I silently reminded myself the resort would be great as I stared at a goat by the side of the road.

Subscribe to 101 India.



Read More