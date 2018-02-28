A Festival In Basar Turned Into A Show Of Make-Up, Clothes, Choreography - And Drunken Men

How a tribal folk event became cheap entertainment.

I often travel by myself for work, for pleasure or explorations of the mind. Having lived all around India, when it comes to choosing destinations I find myself rather confused. Of late, though, my geographical proximity to what is collectively called the North East of the country has left me opting for this region as the first choice if I look for stories to discover.

I visited Basar for the second time this year. With a backbreaking 6-8 hour journey by ferry across the Brahmaputra river to the region, I asked myself why I was making this trip yet again. The reason was quite clear though – the people, their ways, their beliefs and the shaman, by whom I wished to be enchanted once more.

The Galo tribe. Image source: YouTube.com

Basar is a quiet hilly region in the Lower Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, home to the Galo tribe, a majority of who believe in the principles surrounding the deities of Donyi-Polo (Sun and Moon). Having a unique set of customs and practices, the Galo people are inevitably fascinating for a curious city dweller such as myself.

Basar Confluence is a celebration of art, music and culture

The reason this place first came to my attention was an event by a local NGO (comprised of several political leaders and administrative officers) which brought together the entire community to a celebration of sorts. Going by the name of Basar Confluence (or BasCon), this was a two day celebration at the end of a month-long artist residency held in Basar. The first version of the event saw an artist residency culminate into a celebration of the local festival of harvest, Mopin. A weekend-long immersion in mingling with locals, Galo chants, dances, food, poka or rice beer, and music, with whispers of yapomsor forest spirits, sacred forests and a haunted waterfall all left me aching to go back and find out more. This time, however, the two days of the event were not meant to be a celebration of a local festival rather a showcase of local arts and folk dances.

