A BDSM Teacher Reveals A Lot More Than His Fetishes

Sex, kink and powerplay.

“As a teacher, I always want my students to do the right thing, the right way,” says Bharat Singh. “It is important, especially for the subject I teach,” he chuckles, lighting a cigarette and leaning over a polished white table. I realise that what he says, is perhaps the mantra for most teachers across the world. However, this 30 something man with short hair, a dusky complexion and a jolly demeanour isn’t a conventional educator. A successful marketing consultant by day, he is a guiding light to those struggling to find the path to pleasure. Bharat Singh is a teacher of the art of ‘BDSM’. (Bondage, Discipline, Sadism, and Masochism as a type of sexual practice)

Like most teachers, his journey too started off as a student, 10 years ago. Bharat was looking for newer ways and methods to maximize sexual pleasure before he got married, which is when he started experimenting with BDSM. “I had multiple teachers who taught me different aspects about kinks and fetishism,” he states clarifying that most of these teachers were essentially ‘play partners’ with a considerable amount of experience in the subject. This ‘experience’ is what a person needs to qualify as a BDSM teacher, though people with a formal degree in sex and sexuality hold greater expertise.

Experience is required to teach BDSM. Image source: dasniyasommer.de

When asked the reason to formally learn this art as opposed to getting his information online, Bharat smiles coyly and tells me that getting half information is as dangerous as information that is incorrect and not credible; while also stressing upon the importance of doing things the ‘right way’ — which is exactly what is discussed and demonstrated in a typical BDSM class.

Bharat meets his students, either an individual or a couple over coffee or dinner wherein he understands their medical and mental health history. He tells me that sometimes psychological pain could be more traumatic than physical pain, which is why it is important to lay boundaries. Consent is at the heart of BDSM, so it is essential to understand if both the partners are on the same page. He then asks his pupils about their kinks, fets and sexual experience. If everything seems fine, they proceed to the room.

Once inside Bharat makes sure that basic hygiene and safety prevail. Things like rope, needle and candle play need precision else it could be seriously injurious. For example, one cannot drop candle wax on a bare body. It needs to be properly oiled and moisturized. Secondly, hygiene, such as sterilizing needles is important just as the right way to slap, spank, strangulate so that pleasure is maximized and pain is minimum. Teachers like Bharat ensure this by demonstrating it on the students and then by monitoring the act.

