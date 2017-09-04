9th BRICS Summit: We are in mission-mode to eradicate poverty, ensure health, sanitation, says PM Modi

While addressing the world leaders during the 9th BRICS Summit on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized on the transition India has been going through and stated that the nation is on a mission-mode to eradicate poverty; to ensure good health, sanitation, skills, food security, gender equality, energy and education. Further speaking, he mentioned about the various campaigns introduced for the development of the country, such as Clean Ganga, Digital India and the introduction of smart cities.