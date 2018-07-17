98 Degrees' Timmons want to collaborate with Badshah

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Jeff Timmons, best known for being one of the founding members of the Grammy-nominated American pop group 98 Degrees, wants to collaborate with Indian rapper Badshah.

The collaboration idea started with a series of tweets. "Badshah, Big fan! I'm in India and everyone loves you," Timmons had tweeted during weekend.

Badshah, who has collaborated with American electronic music trio Major Lazer and Jamaican musician Sean Paul, replied to his tweet on Tuesday saying: "What?! I, Sir, have been a big fan of yours since '98 Degrees and Rising' (album). I need to find the cassette and tweet the cover right away. 'Fly with me' (song) is my favourite!"

Timmons said he has been in India, and has fallen in love. "Let's collab on a track and blow everyone's minds," he tweeted.

Badshah has another reason to cheer. The song that gave him fame -- "DJ waley babu" -- has turned three. Released by Sony Music, the song had become one of the most viewed and streamed track.

The song also presented music fans with a new voice in Aastha Gill.

"Badshah is a global star today and we can never forget the importance and the success of 'DJ waley babu'. When we released the song three years ago, we did not know what to expect, our objective was to get everyone to listen to it and as that happened, it blew up," Pawanesh Pajnu, Head North, Sony Music India, said in a statement.

