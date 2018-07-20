98 Degrees movie would be very fun: Jeff Timmons

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) American singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is not sure about a movie on the Grammy-nominated vocal harmonising group, but he feels that if it is ever made then it will be "very fun".

Be it fiction or documentation of their meteoric rise and personal lives, pop groups like the Backstreet Boys, Spice Girls and One Direction have at least one movie each.

But the 98 Degrees, which was formed back in the 90s with Timmons, Justin Jeffre and brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, is yet to get one.

"I don't know whether there would be a 98 Degrees movie or not, although that would be very fun. I do think there will be another movie where all the bands' members participate like the 'Dead 7' film. Just a blast," Timmons told IANS in an email interview.

"Dead 7", a 2016 American post-apocalyptic zombie horror western film, was written by the Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, who also acted in the project along with his bandmates A.J. McLean and Howie Dorough.

They had joined forces with Timmons, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC and Erik-Michael Estrada from O-Town.

"I had the time of my life making that movie with those guys. We're planning on another movie. Maybe we'll do another song then," he said.

Millions of 98 Degrees fans continue to swoon over their hit songs like "Give me just one night (una noche), "Invisible man" and "Because of you". They are performing again as a quartet but there was a time when they took a break. After announcing their hiatus in 2003, they focussed on solo careers.

Timmons released first solo album "Whisper That Way" in 2004. He followed it up with "Emotional High".

"Being an artiste in a group or solo is very difficult, but the love of the music and entertainment business makes it all worth it. I've been living a dream, so none of it is hard in comparison to the rewards," said the artiste, now in his 40s.

He was also in Mumbai for a solo show earlier this week.

"98 Degrees never had the opportunity to tour India or perform there. Each time India was on the agenda, our parent label Universal was in transition, either being sold or undergoing a major staff overhaul," he said.

"It's always been a dream of mine to come to India, so when I was offered the opportunity to perform there, I had to take it. I didn't have high expectations because I'm considered a new artiste to most people there," he added.

But he was "overwhelmed with joy" to see the excitement and acceptance by the audience when he finally performed in the Indian city.

During his stay in India, he visited a few different styles of clubs and nightlife atmospheres.

"Each had different flavours of music the crowd was partying to. Main primary goal of visiting was to take in as much music as I could, and study the vibe of the scene. There is only so much you can learn by searching Google and YouTube. I got to witness what the DJs were doing with their sets, and how they infused cultural sounds into familiar pop, EDM, and dance hits.

"I also ate a lot. I gained at least five kgs in just a couple of days. Loved every second," said the singer, who often shows off his well maintained body on stage.

Before his arrival in India, he had produced three or four tracks for collaboration. But the moment he started listening to music on the radio, he knew they were not a fit.

"I knew (Indian rapper) Badshah and his music before I came, and I am a huge fan. I was in a car ride when his song came on the radio. I figured I'd tweet him to let him know how much I respect him and his music, and that everyone in India just loves him.

"He responded that he is a fan of 98 Degrees, which is extremely flattering and humbling. I hope it's the start of something that will actually happen. I was so inspired, that I started programming something on the plane ride home. I also became a fan of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jenny Johal, and Diljit Dosanjh, to name a few. I would be honoured to work with any of those great talents. The pop music scene is incredible in India."

