950 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 5 (ANI): A total of 950 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the total count number of people infected with the virus in the state to 23,961.

According to official data provided by the State Health Department, there are 7,575 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand while 15,982 patients have recovered from the infection.

Coronavirus has claimed 330 lives in the state.

Meanwhile, India registered the highest single-day jump of 86,432 new coronavirus cases taking the national caseload past the 40-lakh mark, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,089 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 69,561.

The total case tally stands at 40,23,179 including 8,46,395 active cases and 31,07,223 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

