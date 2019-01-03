94 AAI airports made losses in 2017-18: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) State-run Airports Authority of India (AAI)'s 94 airports made losses in the financial year 2017-18, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

"The losses are mainly due to low revenue generation to meet the total expenditure of the respective airports," Union Minister of Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu said in a written reply to a question.

According to the Minister, the AAI has taken steps to enhance aeronautical revenue in the form of "increase in tariff at non-major airports and measures for commercial exploitation at some airports to increase the revenue and to reduce losses".

--IANS

rv/nir