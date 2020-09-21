90 districts in 11 States are left-wing extremism affected: MHA

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): A total of 90 districts in 11 States are considered left-wing extremism (LWE) affected, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday.

"LWE related violent incidents were reported in 61 districts in 2019 and in 46 districts in the first half of 2020," informed Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, as per a written reply in response to a query posed by MP Rakesh Sinha.

"A total of 34 security force personnel, 68 civilians, 54 left-wing extremists were killed and 241 left-wing extremists surrendered this year up to August 15, this year," the reply stated.

According to the reply, to combat the LWE menace, the Central government has formulated National Policy and Action Plan in 2015, which consists of a multi-pronged approach comprising security measures, development initiatives and ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities.

"MHA is supporting the State governments extensively by way of deployment of CAPF Battalions, provision of helicopters and UAVs and sanction of India Reserve Battalions (IRBs)/ Special India Reserve Battalions (SIRBs). Funds are provided under Modernization of Police Force (MPF), Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme and Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS) for modernisation and training of State Police," it said. (ANI)

