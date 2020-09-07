90,000 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally Past Brazil to 2nd Spot

India on Monday, 7 September, reported 90,802 new COVID-19 cases, in what is the biggest one-day spike till now, taking the tally in the country to 42,04,614. The death toll increased by 1,016 to 71,642.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 8,82,542 active cases across the country, while 32,50,429 patients have been discharged.

With this, India becomes the second worst-affected country globally by number of coronavirus cases, surpassing Brazil and standing behind the US.

The total number of samples tested up to 6 September stands at 4,95,51,507, including 7,20,362 samples tested on Sunday, the ICMR said

After being shut for months due to lockdown, metro services resumed in several cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, in a graded manner on Monday

Globally, over 27 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded so far, with the death toll standing at over 8,80,000

Delhi Metro Resumes: Yellow Line Operational, Staggered Timings

After being shut for 169 days due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns, Delhi metro commenced its services from Monday, 7 September, under the Centre’s 'Unlock 4' guidelines.

Metro services are being resumed in a graded manner, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) opening the Yellow and the Rapid Metro lines in the first phase from 7 September. The Yellow Line runs from Samaypur Badli in the northern part of the national capital to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

