9 Declared Terrorists Under UAPA for ‘Pushing Khalistan Movement’

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday, 1 July, designated nine individuals as terrorists under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for ‘pushing the Khalistan movement in Punjab.’

Their names are as follows:

Wadhawa Singh Babbar: Pakistan-based chief of terrorist organisation, 'Babbar Khalsa International'. Lakhbir Singh: Pakistan-based chief of terrorist organisation, ‘International Sikh Youth Federation’. Ranjeet Singh: Pakistan-based chief of terrorist organisation, ‘Khalistan Zindabad Force. Paramjit Singh: Pakistan-based chief of terrorist organisation, “Khalistan Commando Force”. Bhupinder Singh Bhinda: Germany-based key member of terrorist organisation, 'Khalistan Zindabad Force'. Gurmeet Singh Bagga: Germany-based key member of terrorist organisation, 'Khalistan Zindabad Force'. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun: US-based key member of Unlawful Association, “Sikh for Justice’. Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Canada-based chief of 'Khalistan Tiger Force’. Paramjit Singh: United Kingdom-based chief of terrorist organisation, 'Babbar Khalsa International'.

These individuals, the MHA said, are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and from foreign soil.

“They have been relentless in their nefarious efforts of destabilising the country, by trying to revive militancy in Punjab through their anti-national activities and through their support to and involvement in the Khalistan Movement,” the MHA stated.

The Narendra Modi-led government had amended the UAPA, 1967, in August 2019, to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist.

Prior to the amendment, only organisations could be designated as ‘terrorist’. The move, while praised by some, had faced heavy criticism.

