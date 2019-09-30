9-day long car festival of Goddess Biraja commences in Odisha's Jajpur

A nine-day long car festival of Goddess Biraja began in a decorated chariot in Odisha's Jajpur district on September 29. Biraja Temple is the only 'Shakti Peeth' in India where Goddess Biraja moves for nine-days in a chariot. The chariot procession commences during 'Shardiya Durga Puja' which makes it unique and different among all the 'Shakti Peeths' in India. This amazing festival attracts devotees, spectators, pilgrims from across the nation. As per experts of 'shastras', Devi Sati's navel region is said to have been fallen here in the bank of river Baitarani of Jajpur. The Chariot of Goddess Biraja moves around the temple compound continuously for nine-days. An idol of Goddess Biraja which is made up of brass sits in the chariot during car festival. The brass idol is known as 'Chalanti Pratima'.