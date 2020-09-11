The 9/11 Trial: Justice on Hold Amid Two Decades of Back and Forth

On 11 September 2001, aircraft hijackings killed 2,976 people in New York, at the Pentagon and in a Pennsylvania field, in an event that changed the world.

Next year marks the 20-year anniversary of the bone-chilling attacks that left a deep mark in the memory of all those alive to witness it, whether in person or on their television sets.

For a majority of the past two decades, the US government has been holding five men, accused of plotting the attack, at their infamous military detention camp at Guantanamo Bay. These men are yet to face trial.

The military’s legal proceedings at Guantanamo Bay have faced setback after setback, to the dismay of families of victims that have waited almost two decades for the trial.

After much back and forth, a final legal timetable was set, and jury selection in the 9/11 trial is scheduled to begin in January 2021.

However, this schedule has once again suffered a ‘one step forward, two steps back’ knock that promises further delay.

CORONAVIRUS COMPLICATIONS

The coronavirus crisis has cut off almost all access to Guantanamo Bay, complicating the work of prosecutors, defence teams, judiciary and support staff who shuttle between the base and the mainland.

Most of the pre-trial work, including legal meetings, have been put on hold.

This has primarily been crucial in the case of one of the accused – Ramzi bin al-Shibh. The 48-year-old Yemeni is accused of financing the 9/11 hijackers and helping plot the attacks.

A member of the Al Qaeda cell based in Hamburg, Germany, al-Shibh is alleged to have helped the hijackers enter the US and find flight schools.

He was captured in Pakistan in September 2002, a year after the attacks. He has recently been appointed a new lawyer, David Bruck, after his previous lead attorney, James P Harrington, asked to leave the case, citing health issues and ‘incompatibility’ with his client.

Since being moved to Guantanamo Bay in 2006, the accused has appeared increasingly erratic, and is said to be experiencing delusions, according to court records.

Bruck officially began full-time work on the case on 1 July 2020.

Being appointed a trial in the middle of a pandemic that has over 33,000 pages of pre-trial hearing transcripts so far, Bruck has estimated it will take him approximately 30 months to prepare for trial.

He cannot begin preparing fully until normal work and travel resumes at Guantanamo, as he has not even met his client yet.

The prison at Guantanamo does not allow the five defendants to meet with their lawyers by telephone or video link. In April 2020, the plan to begin the trail on 11 January 2021 was postponed by at least two months.

But, in the light of Bruck’s announcement – demanding an estimated 30 months for preparation – it is likely that the the trial will be pushed back even further.

This has been the most recent among many problems that have caused a setback to the trial, pushing the start date even further.

TESTIMONIES INADMISSIBLE IN COURT

Even before the coronavirus complications, there were a series of events that led to a delay in the trial of the five men accused in the attacks.

When first captured in Pakistan, in 2002 and 2003, the prisoners were kept out of reach of courts and a trial, under the belief that they they might have information that could prevent another attack; help shed light on, and disrupt the Al Qaeda terrorist network as well as pave the way for the US to Osama bin Laden.

