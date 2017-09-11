9/11 of 1893 was about love and brotherhood: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the students' convention on the theme of 'Young India, New India', on occasion of 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya's centenary celebrations in the national capital on Tuesday. Speaking at the event, PM Said today is 9/11, this day became widely spoken about after 2001 but there was another 9/11 of 1893 which we remember. He added Swami Vivekananda with a few words, a youngster from India won over the world and showed the world the power of oneness and raised his voice against the social evils that has entered our society