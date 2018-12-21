8th Police Martyrs Memorial Cricket Championship underway in Kathua

The Jammu and Kashmir police have taken a unique initiative to develop sportsmanship among youth for which it has organised the '8th Police Martyrs Memorial North Zone T-20 Cricket Championship' in Kathua. With a spirit of fighting militancy and channelizing energy through sports in youth, the championship gave a platform to youth to develop their talent in sports. Youth were seen participating with enthusiasm in the championship. SD Singh, Inspector General of Police, Jammu said, "This is an occasion to remember our fallen soldiers. This is also an occasion to bring out the talent of youth in sports. Teams from North India have come here. We try that youth should come from all over the country."