87-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Man Among World’s 1st to Get COVID Vaccine

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the northeast of England will become one of the first people to receive the vaccine against COVID-19 infection.

Hari Shukla from Tyne and Wear will get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a hospital in Newcastle on Tuesday, 8 December. He will receive his first of the two-dose vaccine. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed it as a huge step forward and dubbed Tuesday the V-Day or Vaccine Day in the UK.

“I am delighted to be doing my bit by getting the vaccine; I feel it is my duty to do so and do whatever I can,” The Sun quoted Shukla as saying.

Also Read: With Over 26k New COVID Cases, India’s Tally at 97 L; 1.4 L Deaths

Hundreds of OAPs and National Health Service (NHS) staff will receive the vaccine on Tuesday.

“Having been in contact with the NHS (National Health Service), I know how hard they all work and the greatest respect for them – they have a heart of gold and I am grateful for everything they have done to keep us safe during the pandemic,” Shukla said, reported PTI.

On the basis of criteria set by the UK's Joint Committee on vaccination and immunisation as part of a phased roll-out plan based on those at the highest risk of death from the deadly virus, Shukla was notified by the UK Joint Committee.

People who were aged 80 and above, care home workers, and NHS workers who were at higher risk are first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, reported PTI.

"“This has been a ­terrible year but I always had faith in our doctors and scientists. They are true heroes. I knew they would come to our rescue and I am just honoured to be among the first to benefit from their amazing work.” " - The Sun quoted Shuka as saying

Shukla’s wife Ranjana, 84, will also receive the COVID-19 vaccine

NHS Chief Sir Simon Stevens said on Tuesday marks a “decisive turning point” in the war against COVID-19 and there is now “cause for hope”.

Britain last week became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. This will be the NHS’s biggest and most highly anticipated immunisation campaign in history.

Story continues

"We will look back on today, V-day, as a key moment in our fight back against this terrible disease, and I am proud our health services across the United Kingdom are about to embark on our largest ever vaccination programme," said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

The vaccine will on Tuesday be available from around 50 hospital hubs across the country. Each of them has received an initial tray of 975 doses, which is stored at -70C and must be used within days of opening, reported The Sun.

Up to 48,750 people could get their first vaccine by the end of this week. Recipients will need two, 21 days apart. More centres will be opened in the weeks and months ahead as more supplies arrive.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses, with four million expected by the end of the year.

(With inputs from The Sun, PTI)

. Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.87-Yr-Old Indian-Origin Man Among World’s 1st to Get COVID VaccineWrap Hardik Pandya in Cotton Wool if World Cups Are Your Target . Read more on COVID-19 by The Quint.