83: Ranveer Singh hits it out of the park as Kapil Dev in new photo

Ranveer Singh on Monday shared a still from his upcoming film 83 on his social media handles. The actor, who plays former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in 83, is looking at the ball after playing the famous Natraj shot.

Needless to say, Ranveer looks the part, and the credit also goes to makeup artists who have created a look (moustache, hair and so on) that is faithful to the real thing.

Ranveer Singh shared the photo and wrote, "NATRAJ SHOT. #RanveerAsKapil @therealkapildev @kabirkhankk @deepikapadukone @Shibasishsarkar @madmantena #SajidNadiadwala @vishinduri @RelianceEnt @FuhSePhantom @NGEMovies @vibri_media @ZeeMusicCompany."

83, directed by Kabir Khan, is about the Indian cricket team that brought the Cricket World Cup home in 1983, ending the domination of West Indies.

Apart from Ranveer as Kapil Dev, 83 stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Sandhu, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Nishant Dahhiya as Roger Binny, R Badree as Sunil Valson and Pankaj Tripathi as their coach PR. Man Singh.

The reactions to Ranveer Singh's Kapil Dev look are quite favourable.

Arshad Warsi quote-tweeted the post and wrote, "Is Kapil Dev looking like @RanveerOfficial or is @RanveerOfficial looking like Kapil Dev..."

Kunal Kohli replied to the post and shared side-by-side photos of Kapil (the real one) playing the Natraj shot and Ranveer's recreation. He wrote, "Slowly and surely @RanveerOfficial has turned into a genius of an actor."

Meiyang Chang replied, "Oooooh yeah! Heave ho, haiyya ho"

Deepika Padukone will play the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in 83. The film will be the first time Ranveer and Deepika will appear together on the big screen after getting married.

83 releases on April 10, 2020