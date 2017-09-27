`83 is not just about cricket but a human story: Ranveer Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept. 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is all set to portray the iconic character of former Indian captain Kapil Dev, feels that "`83" is not just a story about cricket, but something more than that.

When Ranveer, who was present at the launch of "`83", was asked about his reaction on being offered the role of Kapil Dev, he noted, "I was born at the time when cricket was big time. When Kabir Sahab had come to me and said that there will be a film on 83, I was like finally. And when he was narrating it to me, I was like woooh. It is not a story just about cricket but a human story."

The actor also shared that he was quite nervous when he was asked to do this role and questioned himself that how is he going to do this.

"How am I going to do this? I am honoured that I will be a part of the biggest story. Goosebumps and goosebumps in the second part of the film, right Kabir sir?" added Ranveer.

Kapil Dev, who was also present at the event, said that it will not be an easy task to make the 1983 squad.

"It was not easy to handle the squad of 1983. Try, but you'll find it difficult to get such characters across India," Dev added.

Also present at the launch were legendary cricketers like Mohinder Amarnath, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, SS Madanlal, Sandeep Patil, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Yashpal Sharma, Dilip Vengsarkar and Sunil Valson.

The 1983 World Cup has been a celebratory milestone in the history of the Indian cricket.

The film will be shot at real locations and will be going on floors early next year.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the 'Bajirao Mastani' star will play the lead. The casting of the other cricket players is yet in process. (ANI)