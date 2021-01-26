83 Cops Injured During R-Day Tractor Rally Violence: Delhi Police

At least 83 police personnel were injured after being allegedly attacked by agitating farmers in Delhi on Tuesday 26 January, the Delhi Police claimed after violence broke out during the tractor rally.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar told ANI that it was a close call for Additional DCP (East) Manjeet who tried to stop the farmers from breaking barricades and faced an attempt to be mowed down.

The injured cops have been taken to different hospitals in the capital, among them are LNJP Hospital, Civil Line Hospital, Maharaja Agrasen, Lok Nayak Hospital, Tarak, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Aruna Asif Ali Hospital, Balaji Action, Lady Hardinge and Tirath Ram Shah Hospital reported NDTV.

ITO turned into a battleground on Tuesday with the police using tear gas on farm law protesters and were seen lathi-charging farmers amid clashes. Visuals of retaliation by protesters have also emerged where they are seen retaliating by driving their tractors towards the police.

Additional Troops To Be Deployed

Extra paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed in the national capital following the meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Home Secretary and Delhi Commissioner of Police.

“Additional companies of Paramilitary Forces are likely to be deployed in Delhi. These would be over and above 15 companies which were sent yesterday,” government sources said, reported PTI.

'Drove Different Route': Delhi Police Blame Farmers For Vandalism

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava told news agency ANI that farmers drove tractors in different routes and before fixed time, which he claimed led to vandalism.

“The time and the routes for the tractor rally were finalised after several rounds of meetings. But farmers drove tractors off the routes and before the fixed time, leading to vandalism in which many police personnel were injured,” Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to ANI

"“Public properties have also been damaged. I appeal to the protesting farmers not to indulge in violence, maintain peace and return through the designated routes.”" - Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava to ANI

“Legal action will definitely be taken against those who assaulted the police personnel during the farmers' tractor rally today,” added Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police.

Delhi Police Spokesperson Eish Singhal claimed that protesters turned violent and many cops were injured.

"“Protesters turned violent at some places. Many police personnel were injured and public properties also damaged. Police exercised restraint and used force only when needed. I appeal to protesters to return through the designated routes and maintain peace.”" - Delhi Police Spokesperson Eish SinghalDelhi Police Asks Farmers to Not Take Law into Their Hands

The Delhi Police, according to PTI, appealed to the protesting farmers, urging them to not take law in their hands and maintain peace as clashes between the force and protesting farmers broke out at several places in the national capital.

The police also asked the farmers to head back to their pre-decided routes for the tractor rally. "We request the protesting farmers to not take law in their hands and maintain peace," Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)

