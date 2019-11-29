82% Indians feel technology is making workplaces efficient: Study

Majority of Indians are of the view that technology is helping create a more efficient work environment by providing better jobs and opportunities. According to research conducted by Lenovo on more than 15,000 individuals from 10 global markets, 82 percent of Indian respondents believe the use of smart technology is enhancing the work environment. 73 percent respondents in India believe tech helps people like them to get good jobs and enhance careers. Interestingly, 83 per cent of employees from India are happy for artificial intelligence (AI) to take over the 'boring' parts of their jobs.