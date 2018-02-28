800 Meters At Its Deepest, Chandrataal Lake Is Just Phenomenal!

Snow covered peaks, impossibly high mountains, 5 shades of blue and clear skies. I promise I’ll be back.

I’m a dreamer and a bit of a restless soul, a city-bred girl who spends most of her time looking for a way out of the city. However, the reality is that my wallet allows for much less travel than I would like and as a result I just end up taking virtual tours. It’s an almost painful exercise of looking at places that could serve as an escape and fantasise about being there. I have a list that’s growing by the day. It was during one of these online excursions that I stumbled across a picture of beautiful Chandrataal, the high-altitude lake located in Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, at 4300 meters! I remember looking at the reflection of the mountains in its crystal-clear waters and thinking, “I really need to be there.” I was fresh out of college, and finally had the time to scratch (some of) my travel itch.

I planned on making the trip alone; I’ve done my fair share of solo trips, but never to a place as far and intimidating as the Himalayas. My excitement trumped my fear and three weeks and several reassurances later, I was on a plane to Delhi from where I would make my way to my first stop - Manali.

I had a ten day window and I planned my trip in such a way that it ended with the trek to Chandrataal. I spent a couple of days acclimatising in Manali and Vashist, a small village 5 km from Manali famous for its hot springs. I had booked myself into a hostel and was staying there until I could find a ride to Kaza, located in the heart of Spiti Valley.

Navigating the mountains by yourself is no easy task, and I suppose the other solo women travellers, (a surprising number) felt the same way. Before long I found two others who were going in the same direction, and thank God for the company. The 200 km journey took us almost 12 hours on some of the most dangerous roads that I have ever seen! My heart was either in my stomach, or lodged in my throat for a majority of the ride; death seems like a certainty when you’re staring down the side of the mountain road and a wheel is threatening to slip off. But when I was not hanging off the side of the road, the view was majestic. Nothing can prepare you for the vastness of Spiti. Pictures cannot do this beautiful barren land justice. The hills are higher, the sky is clearer and the stars are brighter than most us have ever seen. Half a day and a solid backache later, we checked into one of the two hostels that operated there.

