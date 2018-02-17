80% of diabetics are from developing countries, and they are not fat

Produced by the Science Communication Lab and published in partnership with Slate, a short documentary, titled 'The New Face of Diabetes', points out that most diabetic patients in the West are obese, but in India, they're not. According to it, 80 percent of the cases are from developing nations, and many of those patients don't fit the stereotype. Indian scientist CS Yajnik and his colleague John Yudkin of the University College London undertook a massive study to try to get an explanation. The main take away from this video is that it is important to monitor body composition, not just weight and Body mass index, or BMI.