8 fashion entrepreneurs shortlisted for sustainability award

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) Eight fashion entrepreneurs have been shortlisted for a first-of-its-kind sustainability award in fashion.

The Circular Design Challenge saw over 900 registrations from over 30 cities in India. It is a collaborative initiative of Reliance Industries Ltd's R | Elan 'Fashion For Earth', the UN in India and Lakme Fashion Week (LFW).

The finalists include Pozruh by Aiman Sabri, Bareek by Aman Singh, IRO IRO by Bhaavya Goenka, I Was A Sari by Poornima Pande & Stefano Funari, Lifaffa by Kanika Ahuja, Saltpetre by Pooja Monga, Miesu by Seerat Virdi and Doodlage by Kriti Tula, read a statement.

These designers were chosen based on innovative collections made by them using materials from diverse sources of waste including plastics. The aim of this initiative is to bring to the forefront environmental champions of tomorrow in the Indian fashion and textiles industry.

Chosen applicants will be mentored across personality, pitch and presentation development, before the challenge culminates in a final round where a winner will be chosen on January 31. It will be celebrated as Sustainable Fashion Day at LFW Summer Resort 2019.

The winner will be felicitated with Rs 20 lakh to build their sustainable fashion brand, and will also avail an opportunity to showcase at the LFW Winter/Festive 2019.

Vipul Shah, COO - Petrochemicals, Reliance Industries Ltd, said: "We are confident that the Circular Design Challenge will provide enormous opportunities for budding concept creators, fashion designers and the entire textile value chain to exhibit their innovative ideas and designs with a focus on circularity and sustainability.

"The initiative will help the entire Indian textile value chain to become a global leader in ingraining circularity in their business strategy and operations."

According to Atul Bagai, UN Environment, Country Head, India, total greenhouse gas emissions from textiles production, at 1.2 billion tonnes annually, are more than those of all international flights and maritime shipping combined.

"Creative approaches such as Circular Design Challenge are a perfect opportunity to promote sustainable textile production and consumption and accelerate sustainable development in general," Bagai said.

--IANS

rb/sed