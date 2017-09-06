8 detained for drug-trafficking in Afghanistan

Kabul, Sep 6 (IANS) As many as eight people, including a woman, have been detained within a week by the CNPA for drug-related crimes, Afghan authorities said on Wednesday.

"The CNPA have captured eight persons involved in five drug-related cases in Kabul, Takhar, Nimroz and Nangarhar provinces within the last one week," Xinhua quoted Counter-Narcotics Criminal Justice Task Force of Afghanistan (CJTF) as saying in a statement.

The Counter-Narcotics Police of Afghanistan (CNPA) also seized two vehicles and nine mobile phones from those arrested, in addition to confiscating a handful of narcotics, it added.

The arrested woman tried to smuggle about 400 grams of heroin to neighbouring India, the statement said.

The CNPA has after an initial probe handed over the cases to the Central Narcotics Tribunal (CNT) -- a special Afghan court for jurisdiction of major drug cases.

Adult drug addicts in the militancy-hit country are estimated at 1.9 million to 2.4 million, the report said.

--IANS

amit/dg