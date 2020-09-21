10 Dead After Building Collapses in Bhiwandi, Rescue Ops Underway

The death toll in the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi early in the morning on Monday, 21 September, has risen to 10, news agency ANI reported. The three-storey building collapsed in the Patel Compound area of Bhiwandi, Thane.
Earlier, reports said that at least 20-25 people were expected to be trapped in the building and a total of 25 people have been rescued so far.
BHIWANDI COLLAPSE: update2— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) September 21, 2020
@NDRFHQ teams on site
20-25 feared trapped(TBC)
CANINE SEARCH ON
Technical search on
More #NDRF teams en route
details follow@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @BhallaAjay26 @PIBHomeAffairs @PIBMumbai @ANI @ndmaindia @DDNewsHindi @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/TfQhgzTf8b
Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
