    10 Dead After Building Collapses in Bhiwandi, Rescue Ops Underway

    The Quint

    The death toll in the building collapse in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi early in the morning on Monday, 21 September, has risen to 10, news agency ANI reported. The three-storey building collapsed in the Patel Compound area of Bhiwandi, Thane.

    Earlier, reports said that at least 20-25 people were expected to be trapped in the building and a total of 25 people have been rescued so far.

    Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

    (This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

    . Read more on India by The Quint.10 Dead After Building Collapses in Bhiwandi, Rescue Ops UnderwayIndia’s COVID Tally Passes 54 L; 12 L Tests Conducted in One Day  . Read more on India by The Quint.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.