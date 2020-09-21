8 dead, 5 injured after three-storey building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): At least eight people lost their lives and five were rescued after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound area here on early Monday morning, according to Thane Municipal Corporation.

The incident happened at around 3:40 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire brigade and police teams have reached the spot.

The rescue operation is currently on.

"As any as 20 people were rescued by the locals, while 20-25 people are still feared trapped in the debris as per initial information," the NDRF said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)