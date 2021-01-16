8,100 healthcare workers to get first COVID-19 shot in Delhi today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to the media at the LNJP hospital. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): A total of 8,100 healthcare workers at 81 locations across the national capital will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, the first day of the nation-wide vaccination drive.

Kejriwal visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital and met healthcare workers who are among the first in the country to receive the vaccine against the infectious virus, which originated in China and caused the global pandemic.

"The Delhi government has made all the arrangements. 8,100 people will be vaccinated today at 81 centers across the city. In the coming days as the production of the vaccine increases, we will ramp inoculation up to 8,175 per day and increase inoculation centers to 1,000," he said.

He further urged citizens to be wary of fake news and wrong information and asserted that the vaccine is completely safe.

"Please do not pay heed to fake news and wrong information. Experts say that the vaccine is completely safe and there is nothing to worry about. Even after taking the shot, we should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing," he said.

When asked if the Delhi government would create a separate mobile application for the purpose, the CM said, "A separate app is not required for Delhi. The systems suggested by the Central government are adequate."

Kejriwal interacted with the beneficiaries of the vaccine at the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. (ANI)