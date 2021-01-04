7th Rd of Farmers-Govt Talks Today: Repeal of Laws, MSP on Agenda

Protesting farmers and the government are all set to hold the seventh round of talks on Monday, 4 January, as the deadlock over the three contentious farm laws and providing a legal guarantee for MSP continues.

After the last round of talks, on 30 December, the government had said a consensus had been reached on two other issues, pertaining to the Electricity Amendment Bill and the 'Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance, 2020'.

But the impasse over the farm laws and MSP continues. Ahead of the seventh round of talks, farm leaders on Monday reiterated their demand for the repeal of the laws.

Also Read: Ahead of Talks With Govt, Haryana Police Fires Tear Gas on Farmers

"Our demands are the same as before – repeal the three farm laws and guarantee MSP (minimum support price). If our demands aren't met, then, we'll hold a tractor march on 6 January and also on 26 January," Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's Joint Secretary Sukhwinder S Sabra, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Plans to Intensify Protest if Talks Fail

On Saturday, farm leaders had announced plans to intensify their protest if the talks with the government fail and if there is no relief from the Supreme Court.

In a press conference, the seven-member Coordination Committee of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha said that farmers will march into Delhi on 26 January – Republic Day – with their tractors, trolleys and other vehicles to protest against the new farm legislations.

“There will be a tractor parade from Singhu, like a Republic Day parade... From 6 to 20 January, we will give a call to organise rallies across the nation to pressurise the government. On 26 January, farmers all over India will parade their tractors with flags... and there will be tractor march (in) Delhi... If the demands aren’t met by 26 January, farmers who are stationed at the Delhi borders will enter Delhi and exercise their democratic rights and go on a parade,” Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal had said.

Story continues

The protests against the farm laws around the borders of Delhi-NCR have been going on for more than a month now, leading to several roads being blocked.

While the farmers have insisted on the repeal of the three laws, the Centre has not been willing to offer anything beyond amendments to the Acts. The government has posited the contentious laws as much-needed reforms in the agricultural sector that will give farmers more freedom to sell their produce.

But protesting farmers have argued that they will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system, and prioritise corporate interests.

Also Read: ‘Protest Like Champaran’: Rahul Gandhi Calls Farmers ‘Satyagrahis’

. Read more on India by The Quint.7th Rd of Farmers-Govt Talks Today: Repeal of Laws, MSP on AgendaJEE Advanced Date, IIT Admission Criteria To Be Released on 7 Jan . Read more on India by The Quint.