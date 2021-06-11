7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Date for Meeting on DA Arrears Fixed, Cabinet Secretary to Preside

New Delhi, June 11: Will central government employees, who receive salary as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC, get the arrears of their Dearness Allowance (DA)? A date for the meeting between members of the National Council of JCM, who represent the central government employees, and central government officials to discuss DA arrears has been fixed. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Hike Expected in Basic Pay of Central Government Employees Post-DA Restoration, Says Report.

According to a report, the meeting will be held on June 26. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will chair the meeting. Officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will also attend the meeting. Payment of DA arrears for the central government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) benefits for retired employees will be on the agenda. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

"The meeting will revolve around the 7th CPC DA and 7th CPC DR benefits of the central government employees and central government pensioners. In this meeting we will discuss about the DA arrears and DR arrears payment due for 1.1.2020, 1.7.2020 and 1.1.2021 to the central government servants and central government pensioners respectively," Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary-Staff Side at National Council of JCM, was quoted by The Mint as saying.

Mishra earlier said that the JCM had proposed the central government to pay DA and DR arrears in installments, if not possible in one time. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre had frozen three installments of DA for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

It has now announced that central government employees and pensioners will get full benefits of dearness allowance starting July 1, with all the three pending installments being restored prospectively. However, the government has so far said nothing in regard to three installments of DA and DR arrears payment.