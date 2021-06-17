7th Pay Commission Latest News on Arrears: Here's Why June 26 Assumes Significance for Central Government Employees

New Delhi, June 17: The Centre has announced to restore full benefits of Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees, who get salary and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, from July 1. Here it may be noted that three installments of DA were stalled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While the Centre has announced the release of DA, it remains unclear whether or not central government employees will get arrears. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

With regard to DA arrears, the date June 26 assumes significance. According to reports, a key meeting between members of the National Council of JCM, who represent the central government employees, and central government officials to discuss DA arrears will be held on June 26. To be chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the meeting will see officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in attendance. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Hike Expected in Basic Pay of Central Government Employees Post-DA Restoration, Says Report.

"The meeting will revolve around the 7th CPC DA and 7th CPC DR benefits of the central government employees and central government pensioners. In this meeting we will discuss about the DA arrears and DR arrears payment due for 1.1.2020, 1.7.2020 and 1.1.2021 to the central government servants and central government pensioners respectively," Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary-Staff Side at National Council of JCM, told The Mint earlier this month.

If the government is convinced during the June 26 meeting, central employees will receive arrears too. The Centre had frozen three installments of DA due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.