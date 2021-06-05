7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Will Central Government Employees Get Arrears of DA? Key Meeting Likely This Month

New Delhi, June 5: Will central government employees, who receive salary as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, get the arrears of their Dearness Allowance (DA)? A key meeting on the issue is likely to be held this month. According to reports, members of the National Council of JCM, who represent the central government employees, and central government officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel and Training will attend the crucial meeting. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Announcement on DA Hike for Central Govt Employees May Get Delayed Due to COVID-19, Says Report.

It was reported that initially the discussion was to be held in May. However, it was postponed twice first due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and then because of the pandemic-induced restrictions. Now, COVID-19 cases are going down in many parts of the country and with the restrictions are being lifted, a key meeting on the DA arrears is expected this month, reports said. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

The Centre had frozen three installments of DA for central government employees and DR for pensioners, due on January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now announced that central government employees and pensioners will get full benefits of dearness allowance starting July 1, with all the three pending installments being restored prospectively.

However, the government has so far said nothing if central government employees will get the arrears of their pending DAs. There could be an announcement following this month's meeting. In addition, the government may also announced a 4 per cent hike in DA this month.