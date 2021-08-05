7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After DA Hike, Central Government Employees Demand Arrears

New Delhi, August 5: The Centre has hiked dearness allowance (DA) from 17 percent to 28 percent for central government employees, receiving pay as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. It has also clarified that no arrears shall be paid. But, the central government employees are not convinced. They want the Centre to provide arrears, saying that it will not only help the staffers, but also improve the economy. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

The Centre had hiked the DA by 4 percent in January 2020, by 3 percent in June 2020, and by 4 percent in January this year. However, these increments had been frozen in view of the coronavirus pandemic. While the Centre implemented the three pending hikes with effect from July 1, it refused to pay arrears. "No arrears for the period from January 1, 2020 till 30 June, 2021 shall be paid," Jaideep Bhatnagar, principal spokesperson of the government, had said.

The National Council of JCM (Staff Side) has now demanded arrears be paid. Speaking to a Hindi daily, JCM secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, said the hike of 11 percent in DA has boosted the morale of central government employees, but the decision on arrears is "illogical".

Citing a Supreme Court order, Mishra said DA and DR (dearness relief) cannot be held and the government bound to pay them. He said the payment of arrears will help central government employees and pensioners as well as increase cash flow in market, eventually accelerating the coronavirus-affected economy. Mishra also said the employees who retired between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021 will not get benefits of increased DA and DR.