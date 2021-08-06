7th Pay Commission: Will Centre Agree to Pay Arrears After DA Hike to Central Government Employees?

New Delhi, August 6: The central government recently lifted suspension of three hikes in dearness allowance (DA) due from January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021. Following this, central government employees get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. While the Centre restored DA benefits from July 1, it said no arrears shall be paid for the period January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

Also Read | 6th Pay Commission: Big Hike in Salary, Allowances Proposed for Employees and Pensioners of This State

"The rate of DA for the period 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 shall remain at 17 percent," the government said. It may be recalled that the Centre had hiked the DA by 4 percent in January 2020, by 3 percent in June 2020, and by 4 percent in January this year. However, these increments had been put on hold in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the rate of DA had remained at 17 percent from January 2020 to June 2021, despite three hikes. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Will Centre Announce Another Hike in DA?

While the Centre has clarified that no arrears shall be paid, the National Council of JCM (Staff Side) wants it. Speaking to a Hindi daily, JCM secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, said the government's decision on arrears is "illogical", adding that DA and DR (dearness relief) cannot be held.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After DA Hike, Central Government Employees Demand Arrears

Mishra cited a Supreme Court order and argued that the payment of arrears will help central government employees and pensioners as well as increase cash flow in market, eventually accelerating the coronavirus-affected economy. Will the Centre pay heeds to central government employees' demand and agree to pay arrears? Time will tell us.