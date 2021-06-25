7th Pay Commission Arrears News: Crucial Meeting With Government Officials Tomorrow, Here Are Details

New Delhi, June 25: Central government employees, who get salary and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, are set to receive full benefits of dearness allowance (DA) from July 1. In addition, they may also get arrears of pending DA payment. A crucial meeting to discuss DA arrears will take place tomorrow, June 26, according to reports. The meeting will be chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

Representatives of the National Council of JCM, who represent the central government employees, will attend the meeting. Officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will also be present. According to Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, the agenda of the meeting is to discuss DA and DR arrears. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Hike Expected in Basic Pay of Central Government Employees Post-DA Restoration, Says Report.

"In this meeting we will discuss about the DA arrears and DR arrears payment due for 1.1.2020, 1.7.2020 and 1.1.2021 to the central government servants and central government pensioners respectively," Mishra was quoted by The Mint as saying earlier this month. After the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre had frozen three installments of DA due for January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021.

It has been announced that central government employees and pensioners will get full benefits of DA starting July 1, with all the three pending installments being restored prospectively. Central government employees also seek arrears. According to Mishra, the JCM had proposed the central government to pay arrears in installments, if not possible in one time. Tomorrow may bring a major piece of good news for the employees.