7th Pay Commission: 23 Posts Vacant in NTPC, Selected Candidates to Get Salary Under 7th CPC, Know Eligibility Criteria And How to Apply

New Delhi, June 8: NTPC, the country's largest electricity generator, has vacancies for various posts. Selected candidates will not only have government job but also get salaries as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC. A notification has been issued in this regard by the National Thermal Power Corporation. The vacancies are for Head of Excavation/Executive Excavation, Executive (Mine Planning-RQP), Head of Mine Surveyor and Assistant Mine Surveyor/Mine Surveyor posts. 7th Pay Commission: Assam's SSA Teachers to Retire at Age 60, Will Receive DA, DR and Yearly Increment, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma.

NTPC is looking for 18 candidates for Assistant Mine Surveyor/Mine Surveyor's post. There are two vacancies each for Head of Excavation/Executive Excavation and Executive (Mine Planning-RQP). Only one candidate is needed for Head of Mine Surveyor post. Those who have an engineering degree in mechanical or mining machinery from a recognised university can only apply. They must have experience of 18 years in the field. Click here to check eligibility criteria and required educational qualification and experience. 7th Pay Commission: 'Mera Vetan' App Launched for Jammu and Kashmir Employees, Can Get Details Related to Salary, Increments and Other Allowances.

How to Apply For NTPC Job:

Click on ntpccareers.net.

Go to "Current Opening".

Click on "Click here to apply" option under June 2 Advertisement.

Select the post for which you are applying and click on "Apply".

Fill the required details and check if you are eligible.

Selected candidates will be hired on a fixed-term basis for a period of 03 (three) years. Those elected for Head of Mine Surveyor's post will get Rs 2,27,000 per month as salary under the 7th Pay Commission. A person selected for Executive Excavation's post will get Rs 1,70,000 monthly pay. An Executive's (Mine Planning-RQP) take-home salary will be 1,89,000 per month.

