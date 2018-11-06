7th northeast India choral competition culminates with a message of unity

The northeast has been the bedrock of music, especially western music. Youngsters of the region are profoundly inclined towards music and their passion for the art has made them create wonders in the world of music. Likewise, sound, tune, rhythm, and music know no boundaries and are no stranger to the people of the NE region.Keeping up the same spirit, the Tangkhul Christian Charitable Trust (TCCT) - a non-profit body destined for the less-privileged masses, recently organized the 7th North East India Choral Competition under the theme "Togetherness' at Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi. The Poumai Church was adjudged the winner during the Choral competition. While the 1st runners up was Tangkhul Church Delhi and 2nd Runners was the Independent Church of India.