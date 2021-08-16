This 77-Year-Old Woman PT Teacher From Kerala Trained Five Indian Olympians

A college at Thrissur in Kerala has the illustrious distinction of producing five women athletes who went on to participate in Olympics, and there is one physical education teacher behind their success.

Professor Annie Varghese from Vimala College has trained five of Kerala’s 19 women Olympians. This includes India’s woman athlete Anju Bobby George, who represented India at the Olympic Games in 2004 and 2008, Rosa Kutty who was the first from Vimala College to reach the Olympics in 1996 in Atlanta, Jincy Philip and Manjima Kuriakose who were part of the Indian women’s 4×400 m relay team at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and high jumper Bobby Aloysius who took part in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Neighboring district Palakkad’s Mercy College has produced four Olympians namely – PT Usha, MD Valsamma, Mercy Kuttan and K Saramma.

The 77-year-old Annie Varghese had taught physical education at Vimala College for 31 years. She joined the college in 1967 and retired from teaching in 1998. She takes a trip down the memory line about the days she used to be a coach at a time when the institute didn’t have a proper ground of its own.

“We had courts for tennis and basketball, but for athletes, there was no track.” However, it didn’t stop students and the trainer from moving forward. “We used to go to the neighbouring engineering college ground early in the morning for practice,” professor Annie told News18.

“The nuns and the founder principal Sr Stella Marie and two others who served as principals – Sr Philomina and Sr Lina – liberally supported the sports activities. Two other coaches, TP Ouseph and EJ George, who taught the athletes scientifically and made corrections in their behaviour and attitude, made a big difference too,” she recalls.

“Annie miss and coaches Ouseph and George took care of us. When I was pursuing my degree, Ouseph sir invited me to the national camp and asked me to concentrate more on long jump and triple jump,” said Anju Bobby George.

“The college was very supportive of sports. The management including nuns and other staff had also helped me in all ways. Vimala was more like home for us. All my achievements were possible only because of the best coaches and Prof Annie Varghese’s support,” added Anju.

Jincy Philip, who ran the 4×400 m relay at the 2000 Summer Olympics, remembers how her coaches helped during her athletic meet.

“Annie Miss and Ouseph Sir were two kind-hearted persons. Ouseph Sir was more like a father figure for us. He has read a lot of books regarding sports and taught us about the science of sports. I still remember when I was not having any sports accessories of my own, Annie miss was the one who gave me a pair of spikes,” said Jincy, who is now in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Stating that all athletes received support at Vimala College, TP Ouseph said: “I consider Vimala College as one of the best colleges in Kerala which has a sports culture of its own. Annie Varghese not only taught players the basics but also supported them mentally and financially. We taught the basics of fosbury flop to Bobby Aloysius. Later I and Bobby went to Bangalore to learn more about the technique. Today, Bobby is considered to be one of the best high jumpers in Kerala,” Ouseph added.

